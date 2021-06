Grossman went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and one run scored Thursday against the Mariners.

Grossman homered and drove in three for the second consecutive game, and he now has multiple hits in three straight contests. His primary production Thursday came on a two-run homer in the sixth inning -- his eighth long ball of the season. Through 262 plate appearances, Grossman has maintained a .241/.355/.421 line with 31 runs scored, 31 RBI and eight stolen bases.