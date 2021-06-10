Grossman went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Mariners.
Grossman had two doubles in Tuesday's contest and kept rolling Wednesday. The veteran outfielder now has seven home runs this season and has been a steady contributor for the Tigers, primarily serving as the team's leadoff hitter and delivering a solid .354 on-base percentage.
More News
-
Tigers' Robbie Grossman: Doubles twice, scores in win•
-
Tigers' Robbie Grossman: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Tigers' Robbie Grossman: Sitting series finale•
-
Tigers' Robbie Grossman: Cranks walkoff home run•
-
Tigers' Robbie Grossman: Hits fifth home run•
-
Tigers' Robbie Grossman: Records three hits in Friday win•