Grossman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Cubs.
He went back-to-back with Jake Rogers in the sixth inning to account for Detroit's only offense. Grossman extended his modest hitting streak to five games with the blast, his fourth homer of the year, and he's hitting .450 (9-for-20) with a double, two triples and two long balls over that stretch.
