Grossman (groin) isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
Grossman exited Tuesday's game against Boston due to right groin tightness, and he'll get at least one day to recover. According to Evan Woodbery of MLive.com, Grossman underwent an MRI that came back clean and revealed no strain to his right groin, but the 32-year-old could still require a stint on the injured list. Victor Reyes will start in right field and lead off in Grossman's stead Wednesday.
