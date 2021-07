Grossman went 2-for-3 with a pair of walks and a stolen base in Friday's 8-2 loss to the White Sox.

Grossman enjoyed his first multi-hit effort since June 15 -- in the 13 games in between, he went just 5-for-50 with a home run, four RBI and five runs scored. The outfielder is up to 10-for-12 in stolen base attempts. He's slashed .226/.341/.385 with 10 home runs, 36 RBI and 40 runs scored across 347 plate appearances as an everyday option in the corner outfield spots.