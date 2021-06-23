Updating a previous report, Grossman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals due to a non-COVID-19-related illness, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Grossman's absence from the starting nine was initially believed to be for maintenance purposes with the Tigers playing a day game after a night game, but he's instead sitting as a result of flu-like symptoms. Akil Baddoo will fill in in left field Wednesday in place of Grossman, who will hope to recover in time to rejoin the lineup for Thursday's series opener versus Houston.