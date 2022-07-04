Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Grossman will start in both games of Monday's doubleheader with the Guardians, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

After getting a breather in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Royals, Grossman remained out of the lineup for Sunday's 7-4 loss in the series finale. According to Woodbery, Hinch attributed Grossman's back-to-back benchings to the outfielder's poor career numbers against Royals starter Brady Singer (0-for-10, seven strikeouts). Grossman came off the bench to line out in a pinch-hitting appearance Sunday, so he doesn't appear to have fallen out of favor for an everyday role just yet.