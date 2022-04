Grossman went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's win over the Yankees.

The 3-0 Detroit victory featured just seven hits per team, and Grossman was the only player on either side to record multiple hits. The veteran outfielder is off to a slow start overall, as he's still batting just .226 with a .600 OPS even after the three-hit game, but perhaps the performance will get him going at the plate.