Grossman went 1-for-2 with three walks and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Rangers.

Grossman has long been known for his ability to draw a free pass, as he's had a walk rate of 12 percent or better in four of his past five seasons, and that skill was on display Wednesday. It's not the flashiest trait in fantasy circles, but if the veteran outfielder keeps getting on base at a healthy clip, he should be able to score a decent amount of runs. Grossman and Jonathan Schoop are currently tied for the team lead with 43 runs.