Grossman went 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Saturday's win over the Twins.

Grossman has two three-hit performances over his last five games, though he's also gone hitless twice during that span. The veteran outfielder has reached base in six of his last seven games and has accomplished that feat at least twice four times during that stretch, though, so he's making an impact at the top of the lineup on a daily basis.