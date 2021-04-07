Grossman went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a run scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 4-3, 10-inning win over the Twins.

After batting leadoff in the first four games of the season, Grossman bumped down to sixth with Minnesota starting the left-handed J.A. Happ. Grossman responded with his first two hits of the year, though he's reached base plenty, as he now has nine walks in just five games. The Tigers may continue to use Niko Goodrum as the leadoff hitter against southpaws like they did Tuesday, but Grossman figures to remain atop the order against righties.