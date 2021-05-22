Grossman went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Friday's win over the Royals.
Grossman has been a steady leadoff hitter for the Tigers, as he's reaching base at .383 clip. He was also caught stealing for the first time this season in eight attempts, so he's given the team an unexpected boost of speed as well. Grossman isn't the flashiest fantasy option, but he does have some appeal in deeper leagues.
