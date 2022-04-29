Grossman went 3-for-5 in Thursday's loss to the Twins.
Surprisingly, Grossman failed to score or drive anyone in despite the three-hit effort. The Tigers had 11 hits as a team, which matched Minnesota, though the Twins cruised to a 7-1 win. The bad luck with the counting stats aside, Grossman has still been playing well lately, as he's now batting .327 this season, which leads the team.
