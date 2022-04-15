Grossman (groin) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Royals.
The 32-year-old exited Tuesday's contest with tightness in his left groin and will be held out of the starting nine for the third consecutive day. Grossman said Thursday he was feeling better and hoped to be in the lineup Friday, so he should be back on the field at some point this weekend in Kansas City.
