Grossman (groin) isn't starting Thursday against the Royals.

Grossman will be out of the lineup for a second consecutive game after he exited Tuesday's game against the Red Sox due to right groin tightness. He was spotted going through a workout earlier Thursday, which the Tigers may have been using as a gauge for his health as the team looks to see if his groin issue is something that will require a stint on the injured list. Victor Reyes will start in right field and bat ninth Thursday.

More News