Tigers' Robbie Grossman: Resting in Game 1 on Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Grossman will sit Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader versus the Royals.
Grossman will a rest in Game 1 on Monday after he went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Sunday's loss to the White Sox. Kody Clemens will take over in left field and bat eighth against the Royals.
