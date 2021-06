Grossman (illness) will start in left field and bat third Thursday against the Astros, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Grossman will check back into the starting nine after a non-COVID-19-related ailment kept him on the bench for Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Cardinals. He's only been out of the lineup for two games thus far in June and is slashing .211/.282/.355 with three home runs, 11 runs, 10 RBI and no stolen bases in 18 games this month.