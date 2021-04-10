Grossman is starting in right field and batting leadoff in Saturday's game against Cleveland.
Grossman received his first off day of the season Friday and returns to the lineup for the Saturday evening contest. Despite batting just .125, the veteran outfielder has a solid .440 OBP thanks to the nine walks he's drawn in just six games.
More News
-
Tigers' Robbie Grossman: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Robbie Grossman: Records first two hits Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Robbie Grossman: Shifts down in order versus lefty•
-
Tigers' Robbie Grossman: Steals base in win•
-
Tigers' Robbie Grossman: Begins season in leadoff role•
-
Tigers' Robbie Grossman: Hits first spring home run•