Grossman (finger) will bat third and play left field Friday against the Twins.
Grossman missed Thursday's game with a jammed finger, but the issue evidently wasn't a serious one. He recorded a hit in three straight games prior to the injury, a positive sign after he grabbed just five hits in his previous 14 games.
