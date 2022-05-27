Grossman went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Guardians.

Grossman had just one hit in his last 20 at-bats coming into Thursday's game, making the multi-hit effort a welcome sight for fantasy managers. The veteran outfielder is still only batting .199 for the season, so he'll need to string together more games like this to get back to a more respectable level. Grossman is at least playing regularly and often serves as the team's leadoff hitter, so he'll have opportunities to turn things around.