Grossman went 3-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored in a win over the Rockies in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Grossman set the table for an easy 13-0 Tigers win, and he's now scored five times this season across 10 games. The veteran outfielder isn't particularly flashy, but he should be able to post useful fantasy numbers if he continues to bat leadoff for an improved Detroit lineup.