Grossman went 2-for-4 with two walks, a double and two runs scored in Saturday's 9-8 extra-inning win over the Cubs.

The switch hitter continues to thrive atop the Tigers' order. Grossman has a six-game hitting streak going and has reached base in 10 straight games, posting a .375/.480/.700 slash line over the latter stretch with seven extra-base hits (three doubles, two triples and two homers), three steals, nine runs and 11 RBI.