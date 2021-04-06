Grossman will start in right field and bat sixth Tuesday against the Twins, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

With the Tigers facing a lefty (J.A. Happ) for the first time this season, manager A.J. Hinch has elected to push Grossman down in the batting order in favor of Niko Goodrum, who has recorded six hits in eight career at-bats against the Twins southpaw. Like Goodrum, Grossman is a switch-hitter who hits lefties better than righties, but Goodrum owns a career 131 wRC+ in those matchups compared to Grossman's 110 wRC+. The Tigers could end up sticking with a leadoff platoon as a result, with Grossman getting the nod atop the lineup against right-handers. He has yet to record a hit through Detroit's first four games, but Grossman has drawn eight walks to bring his on-base percentage to an excellent .500.