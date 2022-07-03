Grossman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

The Tigers haven't indicated that Grossman is dealing with an injury, but his absence from the lineup for a second straight day raises some eyebrows nonetheless. Like many Detroit hitters, Grossman has endured a disappointing 2022 campaign, but since he went 6-for-23 with three doubles and three walks over the team's last six games, he hasn't been the main culprit behind the team's recent struggles. An explanation for Grossman's back-to-back absences could become available later Sunday.