Grossman is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
This appears to be just a normal day off for the veteran outfielder, as he has not been reported to be dealing with any sort of injury. He figures to be a pinch-hit option for manager A.J. Hinch as the Tigers look to finish off the sweep of the Yankees.
