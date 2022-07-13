Grossman is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against the Royals.
Grossman will get a breather after he went 3-for-10 with a run scored over the first two games of the series. Akil Baddoo will start in left field and bat eighth in the series finale.
