Grossman went 3-for-4 with a home run, an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's win over Texas.

Grossman launched a solo shot in the first then scored on an Eric Haase homer in the fourth. The three hits in Saturday's game were Grossman's first since June 13. After playing well in late April and early May, things have not gone well for the outfielder. Although his June batting average is .240, he is slashing just .205/.304/.259 on the season.