Grossman went 0-for-1 with three walks and a stolen base in Thursday's 3-2 win over Cleveland.

The left fielder hit leadoff to begin the season and displayed his propensity for getting on base, surging out to a .750 OBP in four plate appearances. Grossman is not known for outstanding base-stealing numbers, having never swiped more than nine bags in a season, but he was only thrown out once in nine attempts last year with Oakland. Grossman's switch-hitting, walk-drawing presence suggests that the leadoff spot in Detroit's lineup is his to lose.