Grossman went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Royals.
Grossman doubled to kick off the third inning and later scored Detroit's first run of the day on an RBI single. He's just 4-for-26 over his last eight contests with one homer and three RBI, though it was good sign to see the 31-year-old reach base twice Monday afternoon.
