Grossman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

Manager A.J. Hinch viewed the day game after a night game as a good opportunity to build in a rest day for Grossman, who had started in every contest dating back to June 8. He's endured a rough spell at the dish of late, going 3-for-28 while drawing only two walks across his last six games, dropping his season-long on-base average from .359 to .341. Akil Baddoo will fill in for Grossman in left field and as the Tigers' leadoff man.