Grossman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Grossman will get a breather for the second Sunday in a row, paving the way for Derek Hill to join Akil Baddoo and Nomar Mazara in the Detroit outfield. Baddoo will step in as the leadoff man in place of Grossman, whose .347 on-base percentage paces all Tigers with at least 110 plate appearances on the season.