Grossman isn't starting Wednesday against the Twins.
Grossman will get a breather after he went just 1-for-20 with a double, a run, a stolen base, a walk and six strikeouts over the last five games. Willi Castro, Derek Hill and Daz Cameron will start in the outfield from left to right.
