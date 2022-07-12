Grossman went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Royals.

It was Grossman's first multi-hit effort since June 26, as the veteran outfielder has struggled all year to string together hits. He's now batting .210 after hitting .239 last season. Although Grossman's average wasn't great in 2021, he did offset that to some degree with a career-best 23 home runs and 20 stolen bases along with a .772 OPS. Grossman has just two long balls, three steals and a .596 OPS in 2022. With the power and speed largely disappearing, the 32-year-old hasn't been able to make much of a fantasy impact.