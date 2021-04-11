Grossman went 3-for-4 with a home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's loss to Cleveland.

Grossman was a productive presence at the top of the order for the Tigers, and he delivered the team's first run of the game when he took Aaron Civale deep in the seventh inning. The veteran outfielder entered this game batting just .125, but that average was boosted to .250 after his best game of the campaign to date. Even if the average remains a bit low, Grossman remains a threat at the top of the order due to his impressive eye at the plate -- he has nine walks in seven games thus far.