Grossman went 3-for-3 with two walks, a double and three RBI in Tuesday's 11-7 loss to the Red Sox. He also stole two bases.

Grossman certainly did his part from atop the lineup, but the Tigers dropped another one to fall to 8-22. His aggressiveness on the bases has been a pleasant surprise, as Grossman now has six stolen bases this season, which is only three off of his career high. The veteran outfielder should continue to see regular playing time in the short term, though he's a candidate for a reduced role at some point if Detroit wants to get a better look at some younger players.