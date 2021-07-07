Grossman went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Rangers.

Grossman's fourth inning solo shot was his 11th of the season, which ties his career high set back in 2016 with Minnesota. He needed 99 games to reach the mark that season versus just 82 games this year. Assuming he stays healthy, Grossman figures to set a new career best soon. The veteran outfielder has already set a career high with 10 stolen bases this season, as he's been quietly productive for the Tigers.