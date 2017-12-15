Tigers' Ronny Rodriguez: Agrees to deal with Detroit
Rodriguez signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Friday, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
Rodriguez spent the past two season in Triple-A Columbus for the Indians, and was able to put together his best minor-league campaign during 2017. The 25-year-old slashed .291/.324/.454 with 17 home runs and 64 RBI, and has demonstrated the ability to play multiple positions, but will likely profile best at the hot corner. He will likely begin next spring in Triple-A yet again, but could earn a chance at the major-league level if he's able to prove that last year's play at the plate wasn't a fluke.
