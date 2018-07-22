Rodriguez is starting at second base and batting leadoff in Sunday's series finale against the Red Sox.

Rodriguez continues to see his playing time increase, as he started six straight games heading into the All-Star break and will now be making his second start in this three-game series with Boston. The 26-year-old is only slashing .217/.308/.217 during the stretch, but his .338/.365/.558 slash line across 63 games with Triple-A Toledo this season provides some optimism that he could boost his MLB numbers.