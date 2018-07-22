Tigers' Ronny Rodriguez: Batting leadoff Sunday
Rodriguez is starting at second base and batting leadoff in Sunday's series finale against the Red Sox.
Rodriguez continues to see his playing time increase, as he started six straight games heading into the All-Star break and will now be making his second start in this three-game series with Boston. The 26-year-old is only slashing .217/.308/.217 during the stretch, but his .338/.365/.558 slash line across 63 games with Triple-A Toledo this season provides some optimism that he could boost his MLB numbers.
More News
-
Tigers' Ronny Rodriguez: Playing time on rise•
-
Tigers' Ronny Rodriguez: Collects three hits Thursday•
-
Tigers' Ronny Rodriguez: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Ronny Rodriguez: Demoted to Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Ronny Rodriguez: Picks up start Saturday•
-
Tigers' Ronny Rodriguez: Rejoins Tigers on Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...