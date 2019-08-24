Rodriguez went 3-for-5 with his first career grand slam and a second run scored in Friday's 9-6 win over the Twins.

His sixth-inning blast effectively chased Jose Berrios from the game and gave the Tigers a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Rodriguez is red hot right now, starting six straight games and slashing .364/.417/.773 with three homers and six RBI, and with Niko Goodrum (groin) landing on the injured list Friday, there should be plenty of playing time available for the 27-year-old moving forward.