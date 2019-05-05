Rodriguez went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 15-3 loss to the Royals.

Rodriguez was one of the lone bright spots for the Tigers in this one, connecting for his third home run of the season in the eighth inning. The 27-year-old infielder has been a pleasant surprise in 11 games with Detroit, as he now has a 1.103 OPS, which is nearly double the .591 mark he posted across 62 games last season.