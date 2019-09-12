Rodriguez went 1-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

Rodriguez drove home a run in the seventh inning on a groundout to shortstop, but it wasn't enough for the Tigers to emerge with the victory. He entered the day hitless in his last three ballgames (0-for-9), though his performance Thursday was a step in the right direction.

