Rodriguez had his contract purchased from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Rodriguez was hitting a solid .302/.327/.484 with six homers and eight stolen bases across 47 games with Triple-A Toledo prior to earning his first big-league promotion. The Tigers will need to make room on their active roster for Rodriguez, who figures to serve as a utility man during his time with the big club.

