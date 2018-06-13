Rodriguez was called up from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.

Rodriguez played in seven games for the Tigers near the start of the month, going 2-for-19 with one RBI and six strikeouts during his first taste of the big leagues. The 26-year-old will serve as a backup infielder for the time being, and it's unlikely that Rodriguez will appear on any sort of fantasy radar.In a corresponding move, the Tigers placed Miguel Cabrera (biceps) on the 10-day DL.

