Tigers' Ronny Rodriguez: Rejoins Tigers on Wednesday
Rodriguez was called up from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.
Rodriguez played in seven games for the Tigers near the start of the month, going 2-for-19 with one RBI and six strikeouts during his first taste of the big leagues. The 26-year-old will serve as a backup infielder for the time being, and it's unlikely that Rodriguez will appear on any sort of fantasy radar.In a corresponding move, the Tigers placed Miguel Cabrera (biceps) on the 10-day DL.
