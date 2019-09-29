Tigers' Ronny Rodriguez: Starting in season finale
Rodriguez is starting at third base and batting fifth in Sunday's game against the White Sox.
Rodriguez has fallen into a reserve role with the Tigers, though he'll pick up one more start to finish out 2019. The 27-year-old has displayed decent pop with 13 home runs in 272 at-bats, though his .217/.248/.426 slash line and 27.9 strikeout rate leave plenty to be desired.
