Tigers' Ronny Rodriguez: Suffers injury in winter ball
Rodriguez has been shut down at the Dominican Winter League due to a shoulder issue, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.
The severity of the injury is not yet clear. Rodriguez projected to enter the season as a utility man. Dawel Lugo and Brandon Dixon could benefit should he wind up not being ready to go by Opening Day.
More News
-
Tigers' Ronny Rodriguez: Sits again Friday•
-
Tigers' Ronny Rodriguez: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Ronny Rodriguez: Goes deep in loss•
-
Tigers' Ronny Rodriguez: Not starting Friday•
-
Tigers' Ronny Rodriguez: Starting at shortstop Sunday•
-
Tigers' Ronny Rodriguez: Productive in win over White Sox•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...