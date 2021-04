Garcia (abdomen) was activated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Double-A Erie on Friday.

The 23-year-old landed on the shelf at the start of the season after he didn't pitch during spring training due to an appendectomy, and he won't join the big-league club now that he's healthy. Garcia made his major-league debut with Detroit last season and had an 8.14 ERA across 21 innings.