Garcia allowed two runs on three hits across four innings and did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's win over the Twins. He walked two and struck out five.

Making his first start of the season, Garcia held his own while he was in there, and his team pulled away in the 10th inning for the 4-2 win. It was the righty's first start at the MLB level since 2020, when he made two starts for Detroit. Garcia has otherwise worked as a reliever the past three seasons, and he's had some success this year with a 3.00 ERA and 0.83 WHIP overall. With Eduardo Rodriguez (ribcage) recently hitting the injured list, Garcia may be able to stick in the rotation, especially with Matt Manning (shoulder), Casey Mize (elbow), Michael Pineda (finger) and Tyler Alexander (elbow) all also out. Garcia is currently slated to face the Twins again in his next projected start Monday.