Garcia (1-0) gave up one hit while also walking a batter in 1.1 innings of scoreless work Friday as he was awarded the win against the Indians.

After going down 5-0 early, the Tigers piled on seven runs in the fourth and never looked back, putting Garcia in line for his first-ever major league win. Despite the positive result, Garcia has been quite inconsistent in his inaugural season, giving up eight runs and five home runs in 11.2 innings. He figures to stick as a middle reliever out of the bullpen for the near future.