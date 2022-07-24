Manager A.J. Hinch said Sunday that Garcia is dealing with tightness in his bicep and will be shut down from throwing until the issue subsides, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Garcia returned from the 15-day injured list Sunday after missing three weeks with shoulder soreness, but Hinch said that the right-hander's current injury is unrelated to his previous issue. Garcia will likely require a trip to the injured list, and a timetable for his return should come into focus once he's cleared to resume throwing.