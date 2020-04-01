Play

Garcia posted a 2.70 ERA and and seven strikeouts across 6.2 Grapefruit League innings before MLB suspended play.

Garcia was a Rule 5 pick back in December, meaning he'll need to stay on the Tigers' big-league roster all season, otherwise he'll be offered back to his last club, the Yankees. The 22-year-old spent all of last year at the Double-A level, so Detroit will likely use the righty in low-leverage situations as he gets acclimated to the MLB level.

Our Latest Stories