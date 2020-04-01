Tigers' Rony Garcia: Has strong spring showing
Garcia posted a 2.70 ERA and and seven strikeouts across 6.2 Grapefruit League innings before MLB suspended play.
Garcia was a Rule 5 pick back in December, meaning he'll need to stay on the Tigers' big-league roster all season, otherwise he'll be offered back to his last club, the Yankees. The 22-year-old spent all of last year at the Double-A level, so Detroit will likely use the righty in low-leverage situations as he gets acclimated to the MLB level.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Strategies for the shortstop position
Shortstop has become arguably the most star-studded position, making it difficult to wait for...
-
Strategies for the third base position
Third base is so loaded with big bats that you could wait half the draft to take your first....
-
Strategies for the second base position
Second base is an interesting position of speedsters and upside plays, but the number of "safe"...
-
Strategies for the first base position
First base offers no shortage of sluggers, as usual. But it also trends old, according to Scott...
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Chris Towers introduces you to some of the key advanced stats to look at for hitters and shows...
-
Strategies for the catcher position
Catcher will always be among the weakest positions in Fantasy Baseball, but Scott White says...